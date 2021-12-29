Fenerbahce have advanced to the Turkish Cup last 16 with extra-time goals.

Fenerbahce has advanced to the Turkish Cup’s last 16 with goals in extra time.

In Istanbul, the Yellow Canaries defeated Afjet Afyonspor 2-0.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

Fenerbahce advanced to the last 16 of the Ziraat Turkish Cup after defeating Afjet Afyonspor 2-0 in extra time on Wednesday.

At Istanbul’s Ulker Stadium, the match ended in a 0-0 draw, forcing extra time to determine the winner.

In the 94th minute, Fenerbahce, the home team, equalized.

Fenerbahce won a penalty kick after Nigerian winger Bright Osayi-Samuel was brought down in the box.

In the first minutes of extra time, Ecuadorian forward Enner Valencia scored from the penalty spot to give his team a 1-0 lead.

Fenerbahce’s win was sealed when Osayi-Samuel made it 2-0 in the 99th minute.

Filip Novak, a Czech left-back for Fenerbahce, found Osayi-Samuel in the area unmarked, and the 23-year-old fired a low shot past Afyonspor goalkeeper Anil Atag.

Fenerbahce secured a place in the Turkish Cup’s last 16 round with the victory.

Adana Demirspor, Fraport TAV Antalyaspor, Aytemiz Alanyaspor, Altas Denizlispor, Goztepe, Atakas Hatayspor, VavaCars Fatih Karagumruk, Kasimpasa, and Trabzonspor joined Fenerbahce in the last 16.