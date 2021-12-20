Fenerbahce have parted ways with manager Vitor Pereira due to poor results.

The club says the parties have reached an agreement to end the Portuguese manager’s second stint at Fenerbahce.

ANKARA (Ankara)

After a string of poor results in both the domestic and European football leagues, Fenerbahce terminated the contract of their Portuguese manager Vitor Pereira on Monday.

Pereira’s contract has been terminated, according to the Istanbul club on Twitter.

Fenerbahce also expressed gratitude for the 53-year-old’s efforts and best wishes.

Pereira was in charge of Fenerbahce for the second time, having previously managed the club’s senior team in 2015-2016.

After that, he was fired.

In July 2021, Fenerbahce hired Pereira again.

The final straw came on Sunday when Fenerbahce drew 2-2 with city rivals Besiktas at Ulker Stadium.

Pereira’s team finished fifth in the Spor Toto Super Lig standings after scoring 28 points in 17 games.

They are 14 points behind leaders Trabzonspor and are fighting for the title in 2022.

Separately, Fenerbahce finished third in their UEFA Europa League group, resulting in relegation to the Conference League, which was one of the club’s disappointments this season.

Pereira’s professional career

Pereira also coached Porto, Al Ahli, Olympiacos, 1860 Munich, and Shanghai Port, in addition to Fenerbahce.

In 2012 and 2013, Pereira won back-to-back Portuguese titles with Porto.

After that, he led Olympiacos to the Greek Super League title in 2015.

Pereira’s Shanghai Port won the Chinese Super League in 2018.