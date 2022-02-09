Fenerbahce vs. Beko Fenerbahce

Because of the outbreak on Bayern Munich, the EuroLeague Round 26 match on Friday has been postponed.

ANKARA (Turkey)

Due to the coronavirus, a Turkish Airlines EuroLeague basketball game between Fenerbahce Beko and Bayern Munich was postponed on Wednesday.

Fenerbahce Beko of Turkiye announced on Twitter that the Round 26 game, scheduled for February, will be canceled.

The 11th in Istanbul was called off due to a COVID-19 outbreak among Bayern Munich’s players.

In the 2021-22 EuroLeague regular season, Fenerbahce Beko is 12-10.

Bayern Munich, from Germany, is in 11th place in the standings with a 12-12 record.