Ferdinand and Lescott, legends of Manchester United and Manchester City, disagree in their Premier League predictions for 2022, but name the same World Cup winners.

In their 2022 Premier League predictions, Man Utd and City legends Ferdinand and Lescott disagree, but name the same World Cup winners.

Rio Ferdinand and Joleon Lescott, former Manchester United and Manchester City stars, disagree on who will finish in the Premier League’s top four.

The duo agreed that City, Liverpool, and Chelsea will all comfortably qualify for the Champions League at the end of the season.

Man United, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, and West Ham United are all vying for fourth place.

While Ferdinand predicts United to win the group, Lescott believes Spurs have the upper hand right now.

“I’ve gone with my heart,” Ferdinand said on BT Sport.

However, Man United’s performance in the last four games has been questioned at times, but it’s a new manager [Rangnick] attempting to implement his tactics.

“He hasn’t had much time on the training field, but I believe that will change.

I believe there is room for improvement, and I believe they will.

“As much as there is doom and gloom surrounding the club in terms of performance, they have won three of their last four games and drawn the other.

“I think their current run of games will put them in a good position.”

“I think Spurs are further along in their process with the manager,” Lescott responded.

“I believe they appear more at ease when playing against the best teams.”

I still don’t believe United can win games against top teams, but we’ve seen Spurs put in a performance against Liverpool that could have won them the game.

“I believe they’ll strengthen in the window as well.”

They’ll be fourth regardless if they win their two remaining games [in hand].

As a result, in my opinion, they stand a better chance.”

The pair did, however, agree on who they think will win this year’s Qatar World Cup, which will be held in November and December.

After winning the World Cup in 2018, both Ferdinand and Lescott believe France will defend their title.

Ahead of 2022, the two former Manchester United players made a few other predictions.

Norwich and Watford will both be relegated at the end of this season, according to both of them.

After that, Ferdinand predicted Newcastle’s relegation, while Lescott predicted Burnley’s.

Bernardo Silva is Ferdinand’s choice for the PFA Player of the Year award, while Mo Salah is Lescott’s choice.

They also disagreed on England’s World Cup wildcard selections, with Ferdinand opting for Emile Heskey…

