Ferdinand delivers verdict on Arsenal and Chelsea target

Rio Ferdinand says Arsenal and Chelsea target Houssem Aouar “has it all” it to play for “one of the top clubs in Europe” after his side Lyon lost 3-0 to Bayern Munich in their Champions League semi-final.

Aouar has been in impressive form this campaign for the French side, scoring nine and assisting nine in 41 appearances.

The forward-thinking midfielder has emerged as one of the brightest prospects in Ligue 1, with Arsenal and Chelsea linked recently with a move for the £50m-rated Lyon man.

Arsenal technical director Edu was reportedly considering a swap deal involving Matteo Guendouzi and Aouar, while Chelsea are understood to be tracking the player.

Ferdinand told BT Sport: “He [Aouar] provides the creativity in this team.

“A kid so young but he’s relied upon so much. That shows the belief they’ve got in him and the belief he has in himself.

“You see his imagination and the pictures he creates and sees on the pitch, the vision and the tactical awareness. The confidence is what exudes out of this boy.

“He’s a fabulous player to watch. He drives past people and then it’s about decision-making and the timing of the pass. He has it all.

“He reminds me of [former Arsenal and Manchester City star]Samir Nasri at times. He’s someone who can be a top player at one of the top clubs in Europe.”

Fellow BT Sport pundit Owen Hargreaves added: “Rio is right. He’s their best player, their most gifted player. To get nine goals and nine assists at 22… Everything he does is class.

“A lot of young players look like they’re rushing but he’s just calm and so good in possession. He’s the heart of that midfield.”