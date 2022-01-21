Ferdinand encourages Manchester United’s young players to emulate Cristiano Ronaldo and shrugs off his brawl with Brentford.

Ferdinand urges Manchester United’s young players to emulate Cristiano Ronaldo and shrugs off his brawl with Brentford.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s influence on the Manchester United squad, according to RIO FERDINAND, is priceless.

Ronaldo’s occasional tantrums, according to the former United defender, are what make him a winner.

According to Ferdinand, the rest of the Red Devils’ squad should strive to emulate his mentality.

“I think it’s important to listen to what Elanga said after in his comments, in his interview, that he feels blessed to be on the pitch with Ronaldo, a superstar, a great like him,” Ferdinand said on BT Sport’s coverage of Brentford vs United: “I think it’s important to listen to what Elanga said after in his comments, in his interview, that he feels blessed to be on the pitch with Ronaldo, a superstar, a great like him.”

“They all feed off him, and I think it’s important that those young players… I’ve said it before, you have to feed off a player like that [Ronaldo] in your dressing room.”

“I sat like a sponge in a changing room full of winners, full of people who had won multiple league titles and other trophies, and I sat there like a sponge looking at the little details in the way they prepared, the way they sort themselves out after a game and the way they get up for games, the way they eat and recover.”

“When you’ve got someone like that, you’ve got to take in every single element that’s at your fingertips.”

And I believe that these young players are in a fortunate position to be around him.

“He might moan and throw his toys out the pram, but when you’re with someone like that, you have to squeeze every last drop of goodness out of it.”

Ronaldo has had a few tantrums this season, including one in the win over Brentford.

With United leading and in command in the second half, CR7 was replaced, but the Portuguese striker was unable to score the goal he desired.

After being snubbed by the forward as he walked off the pitch, Ralf Rangnick was able to calm him down.

But did Ronaldo play a key role in the game, with a brilliant chested pass that put Bruno Fernandes through on goal, before the midfielder squared to Mason Greenwood, who made it 2-0?

