Ferdinand gives approval for ‘phenomenal’ £30m transfer

Rio Ferdinand says he would sanction a £30m move for Birmingham teenager Jude Bellingham if he were in charge of transfers at Manchester United.

Ferdinand was asked whether the 16-year-old was worth that kind of investment and said: “Huge talent, really good looking footballer in the way he plays. The balance, the maturity at such a young age.

“The price tag is phenomenal – £30m for a kid. But it’s the way of the world now. But if we keep him for ten years it’s money well spent.

“But to be playing in the Championship doing what he’s doing- it’s a gamble but a calculated one. If I’m Manchester United 100% I take him.

“He seems to have it all, can play anywhere across the front. I love seeing these young kids, it’s what I live for.”

Borussia Dortmund are also interested in Bellingham but United are thought to have pushed to the front of the queue.