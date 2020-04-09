Ferdinand hails Solskjaer for giving one Man Utd man a ‘new home’

Rio Ferdinand has credited Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for providing Luke Shaw with a “a new lease of life” at Manchester United.

Shaw has made 132 appearances for Man Utd since his high-profile £30m move from Southampton back in 2014, which made him the most expensive teenager in world football at the time.

The left-back has come under criticism over fitness and performances during his six years at Old Trafford but Man Utd boss Solskjaer now seems to be getting the best out of him.

Ferdinand told BT Sport: “It has definitely has [come at the wrong time]. Many players across the league will be sitting there and thinking why now?

“He will be thinking I’ve been injured loads for the last few years, I’ve had no form. But suddenly Luke Shaw hit a bit of form, he’s getting consistent games and getting good reviews for his performances.

“He’s been playing well not at left-back but on the left side of a three as a centre-half and been given a new lease of life.

“Come out with the ball he’s always been good at driving forward and he looks accomplished. He’s taken to it like it’s a new home for him.

“If that’s the way Ole will play he’s made it his own. He’s been one of the most consistent players of late in a run of 11 games unbeaten. He’s been one of the top performers.

“Brandon Williams has been a breath of fresh air in the wing-back area and that left side is starting to bear fruit.

“Ole is getting consistency from him but this is a bad time for him but if he keeps himself fit and trim he’ll be ready to rock and roll.”

