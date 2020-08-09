Ferdinand hits out at Chelsea for ‘almost comical’ defending

Rio Ferdinand thinks the defending was “comical almost” as Chelsea lost 4-1 to Bayern Munich to exit the Champions League 7-1 on aggregate.

Robert Lewandowski took his season’s tally to 53 goals with a smart brace, with the Poland striker also laying on goals for Ivan Perisic and Corentin Tolisso in Munich.

Bayern won the last-16 two-leg tie 7-1 on aggregate – Lewandowski involved in every goal, scoring three with four assists – and will meet Barcelona in the quarter-finals, while Frank Lampard will continue overhauling the Chelsea squad ahead of next term.

And Ferdinand was disappointed in Andreas Christensen in particular over his “zero” positional awareness in the lead up to Bayern’s penalty for their first goal.

“Look at his position, he drifts into the middle of the pitch, he goes away from the man that’s got 50-plus goals in the season, zero awareness,” Ferdinand told BT Sport. “This is top level, it’s not easy, but if you’re not aware in these situations of who you’re playing against and the danger men on the pitch you get punished.”

Ferdinand was unhappy by the lack of communication between Chelsea’s defenders as they conceded four goals.

“The ball is wide, if you do not communicate and talk and help each other in the box, you will be punished,” Ferdinand added. “Not one of these players, I swear to you has spoken, has said a word, muttered anything to the other to say, ‘Listen, man on your shoulder, drop back’.

“The left-back there, Emerson, he has to be the one talking to the likes of Kurt Zouma. You’re governed by your full-back there, the person on the opposite side of the pitch, Emerson, he’s the guy that should be communicating and the guys on the edge of the box. They can see everything there, but they don’t.

“You don’t see one player’s head turn until the ball’s gone past them. The ball’s gone past the two centre-backs and they’re standing there startled. It’s comical almost.

“You get a game as a manager that pushes home the narrative that we do need to reinforce in them areas, not just as players, but as characters, as people that can communicate. Sometimes it’s not just about ability, it’s about someone, a man that can come in and say, ‘You move here, you get there’.”