Ferdinand insists the Premier League should void the season

Rio Ferdinand thinks the Premier League should void the current season over the safety of supporters.

Premier League clubs will gather again on April 3 to discuss next steps amid the coronavirus pandemic which has suspended leagues across the globe.

It was announced last week that English professional football had been put on hold until April 30 at the earliest.

It is understood the April 3 date had already been pencilled in as one of the league’s regular shareholders’ meetings, but will be used as the latest of the competition’s emergency gatherings to discuss contingencies following the Covid-19 outbreak.

However, Ferdinand thinks there is only one option when it comes to the current season and that’s to void it.

“I just think the Premier League should be void. Void it,” Ferdinand said on Instagram.

“I know there’s going to be a lot of Liverpool fans going, ‘oh, Rio, it just because you used to play for Man United’.

“I just don’t see a way that can be done where health isn’t compromised. Simple as that. All this behind closed doors business – you’re still going to have players there, are the players not part of society?

“There are players who are going to go down with the illness who might not have recovered, or catch it from someone then it spreads to other players. It won’t be fair, it’s not a level playing field. I just don’t feel it’s right.

“There are going to be people in the stadium, security, it puts everyone at risk.

“All this, ‘oh we’re going to win this’ or ‘so-and-so might go down’, you’ve got to put those type of things to one side.

“This is about life and death situations, about society in the wider grand scheme of things. Football it ain’t that serious in that sense.

“Listen, we all love it but it ain’t life or death, when it comes to matters like this, you’ve got to put people’s heath before anything.

“Start the season, clean slate, once all this health situation has been sorted out we can start the new season but I don’t see it happening in that time.

“Now if we wake up one morning in the next month and it’s all gone and the country can get back to normal immediately then we can have a conversation about that.

“But I don’t see that happening, not from what we’re being told. And the experiences that other countries who are two or three weeks in front of us, we’re not going to be in a place to do that.

“PSG vs Dortmund the other day, behind closed doors but outside there were thousands of fans out there.

“Imagine Liverpool win the league, which they would, do you think those fans after 30 years of hurt will sit at home and say ‘well done, guys’?

“They’ll be out, I’d want to go out. Not everybody is sensible in situations like that. People will go out trying to celebrate and go crazy because that’s what football does, it brings out emotions and people sometimes act out of character.

“A team who survives relegation in the Premier League, do you think those fans won’t go out to celebrate? Sheffield United qualify for the Champions League or Europa League, think their fans won’t go bananas?

“PSG’s fans the other day, it wasn’t a massive game, knockout stages of the Champions League, it wasn’t a trophy, and their fans were going bananas. That’s football.

“I think it’ll be silly to do that and put these fans in a position that will do stuff that’s not right for society in general.

“Just void the whole season. It’s a shame because a lot of effort has gone into it. People have invested a lot physically, emotionally, financially. But it’s bigger than that.”

