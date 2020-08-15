Ferdinand: Messi will consider Barcelona future after thrashing

Rio Ferdinand says Lionel Messi will be considering his future at Barcelona following the club’s shocking Champions League defeat.

Barca crashed out of the competition after losing 8-2 to Bayern Munich, who completely dominated on the night. Goals from Thomas Muller, Robert Lewandowski and even Barca loanee Philippe Coutinho gave Bayern the victory.

The defeat means they’ve failed to win a single trophy this campaign under manager Quique Setien. The Spaniard could be sacked as early as next week as the club aims to regroup.

Speaking about Messi on BT Sport, Ferdinand said: “Does he want to spend his time left in that shirt given the performances and the way the squad is looking at the moment in comparison to other teams around Europe? Has he got the time to sit there and wait?”

The Nou Camp side haven’t won the Champions League since 2015, which is a poor return for one of the most successful teams in Europe.

They also fell behind Real Madrid in La Liga this campaign, finishing five points behind the eventual champions.

Ferdinand went on to say: “Football is a game that comes and goes very quickly in your life, so these next two years where he’s still going to have the power to influence games the way he does, is he going to want to be doing that but not competing for the big titles?”

It’s unclear whether Messi will remain at Barca for the rest of his career, like he’s spoken of in the past.

It’s been suggested that Messi could leave in 2021 unless there’s a big restructuring effort at the club.

Barca spent over £300 million on the likes of Coutinho, Ousmane Dembele and Antoine Griezmann in recent years. However, these players have failed to deliver on a regular basis, which means the club has fallen behind their European rivals.

Messi is now aged 33 and seems to be entering the twilight years of his career.

Having won almost everything in the sport, including ten La Liga titles, six Ballon d’Ors and four Champions League trophies, the player will not want to end his career in disappointing fashion.