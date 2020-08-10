Ferdinand urges Chelsea to make two transfer targets a priority

Rio Ferdinand thinks Chelsea still need to add a centre-half and a goalkeeper this summer after watching Chelsea lose heavily to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

A Robert Lewandowski brace and further goals from Ivan Perisic and Corentin Tolisso led Bayern to a 4-1 victory over Chelsea on the night and 7-1 on aggregate.

Frank Lampard has already brought in Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner this summer, while it’s reported that they want to bring Bayer Leverkusen attacker Kai Havertz to the Premier League.

Ferdinand thinks the Blues have done “good business” so far but has urged the club to spend out on a defender and a goalkeeper.

“I think Frank’s done his work early, that’s good business [signing Werner and Ziyech],” Ferdinand told BT Sport.

“The players he’s brought in are players that can play and know the level at Champions League football. I think they’re an upgrade on some of the players he’s got.

“Definitely adds competition, but I think now he has to look at the other end of the pitch because that’s an area that when you want to win things, big trophies, which Frank will be wanting to do. That’s the demands of that club, the foundations in the centre-half area, goalkeeper have to be strong.”

Ferdinand added: “We watched Ziyech last season for Ajax he was magnificent. He reminds me a little bit of [Manchester City star] Riyad Mahrez, but he crosses the ball a little bit more.

“He’s someone whose always trying to find a way to unlock defences with his delivery, a lot of guile. And Timo Werner, his movement and his finishing is phenomenal, we saw what he was like against Spurs. So they’re two talented players that definitely improve them.”