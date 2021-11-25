Ferguson and Rooney, two Manchester United legends, are joined on the red carpet by interim manager Carrick and Maguire for the premiere of the glamorous Robson film.

Ferguson and Rooney, two Manchester United legends, join interim manager Carrick and Maguire on the red carpet for the premiere of the glamorous Robson film.

On Thursday night, a slew of Manchester United legends descended on the city for the premiere of ‘Robbo: The Bryan Robson Story.’

As a result, Sir Alex Ferguson, the legendary former manager, met up with Michael Carrick, the interim manager.

Following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Ralf Rangnick will take charge of the Red Devils until the end of the season.

Carrick, on the other hand, has already led United to a crucial Champions League victory over Villareal, and he was still jovial on Thursday at the HOME Cinema in Manchester.

A slew of celebrities were on hand to get a sneak peek at the upcoming documentary about Manchester United and England legend Bryan Robson.

Their former captain, now 64, spent 13 years as a player at Old Trafford, winning a slew of awards before taking over as manager of Middlesbrough in 1994.

Now, when the documentary hits Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Rakuten on November 29, Captain Marvel’s incredible contribution to Fergie’s success will be seen on screen.

Paul Gascoigne, his former England midfield partner, was also present.

Wayne Rooney, United’s all-time leading goalscorer, was also present, as was current captain Harry Maguire.

And there was also the man who brought him to the Theatre of Dreams for £1.5 million in 1981.

Ron Atkinson, who was accompanied by his wife Maggie, couldn’t help but smile as the 82-year-old Big Ron arrived at the party in fine form, suit and booted.

