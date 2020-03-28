Fernandes explains dad’s role in Man Utd becoming ‘dream club’

Manchester United playmaker Bruno Fernandes has explained how he dreamed of playing at Old Trafford long before his £65million move from Sporting in January.

The 25-year-old has quickly become a fan favourite at United, with three goals and four assists already to his name.

The Portuguese forced through a move from Lisbon to the Premier League giants, who he has dreamed of playing for ever since he was a young boy.

Speaking to Channel 11, the midfielder said: “Manchester was a dream club. My brother was a Barcelona fan, I was United.

“My father worked in Switzerland, we went to a sports store.”

“He bought the coat for Barcelona and me for Manchester United,” Fernandes added.

“At the time I dreamed, of course, but I played for the youths of Boavista, it was a completely different reality.

“Now I want to make the most of it to leave a mark here.”