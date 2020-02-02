Fernandes looked an intelligent midfield playmaker on Man United debut

From the moment he enjoyed a hugathon in the Old Trafford tunnel before kick-off, mainly from the Portuguese contingent at Wolves it has to be said, £68million debutant Bruno Fernandes looked at home in his new surroundings.

He then showed the hallmarks of a gifted and intelligent midfield playmaker with end product, having all of United’s first three shots on target. On this evidence, the challenge for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be finding 10 other United players good enough to be on his wavelength.

Importantly for Ed Woodward and the Glazer family the new arrival created a feelgood atmosphere within the stadium in stark contrast to the toxic atmosphere at the previous home game against Burnley.

A planned walk-out failed to materialise and there were no anti-Woodward chants following his home being targetted by ultras last week. For that, the first chunk of the Fernandes fee has already been paid off, though Woodward himself stayed away from Old Trafford to watch him.

It’s been a long and complicated road to England for 25-year-old Fernandes who nearly joined Spurs last summer. He was received like the new Messiah by the Stretford End who expect him to fix all the club’s creative struggles.

That’s a lot of pressure whose sole Champions League campaign with Sporting Lisbon ended in the group stages but at least he’s got a catchy chant ‘Bruu-no’ once reserved for Frank.

On the pitch, there were pleasing early signs from the newcomer who has already shown confidence to take Paul Scholes’ old No 18 shirt.

He started as the No 10 in a 4-2-3-1, having scored 51 goals in three seasons at Sporting.

Fernandes showed hunger to get on the end of a one-two with Anthony Martial and took the ball from David de Gea at one stage before running with the ball to halfway and switching play. The Stretford End applauded the composure after witnessing months of hurry-scurry.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has mentioned the player’s leadership qualities and there was plenty of pointing. He emphatically signalled Fred to play one pass out to the right hand side, which the Brazilian did. The pair also shared a lengthy conversation as they came out for the second half.

‘I wanted him to express himself and spur things on,’ said Solskjaer afterwards. ‘I said “be yourself, don’t change your character.”

‘It was his first game with new team-mates, he did well. He tried to get on the ball and make things happen. But in the first half we didn’t have enough movement in front of him.’

Having played 90 minutes on Monday night for Sporting against Maritimo before jetting over to sign, there were no fitness issues for Fernandes lasting another 90 in a very closely-fought game.

He was asked to drop deeper in the second half to accommodate attacking substitutes like Anthony Martial and showed he can also pass through the lines. Ultimately however his United career will be judged on goals and assists not spraying the ball about in his own half.

In terms of size, there is no comparison between United and Wolves but Fernandes now knows there is not a lot to choose between them in playing standards, as the league table indicates with the teams level on points.

United bossed possession but Wolves had the first two shots on target. Fernandes took responsibility by firing in three firm shots that all forced compatriot Rui Patricio to save. He also took a yellow card for the team by pulling back Raul Jimenez which won’t do his street cred any harm.

However, it was noticeable at times that his movement wasn’t read by his colleagues. During one United attack on the left, he cleverly found space for a shot on the edge of the penalty area, but the pass never came.

Solskjaer will look forward to his two proven international forward players Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba returning from fitness to accompany Fernandes.

The United twitter feed posted ‘Settled in Nicely’ about Fernandes, a fair comment borne out of relief following the on-off transfer saga.

The fans called for Bruu-no when United were awarded a free-kick in a dangerous position in the second half. He took it well but too close to Patricio.

The talked-about walk-out after 68 minutes did not happen. They stayed and watched Fernandes last until the final whistle.

It wasn’t a dream debut complete with a winning goal but he played well. However, the final 0-0 scorelines underlined that Fernandes can’t be expected to rescue United on his own.