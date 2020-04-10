Fernandes names ‘most important’ factor in early Man Utd success

Bruno Fernandes claims that the “confidence” Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has shown in him since his move to Manchester United has been the “most important” factor in his early success at the club.

The 25-year-old has quickly become a fan favourite at United following his £65million move from Sporting in January, with three goals and four assists already to his name.

And Fernandes is grateful to his new boss Solskjaer for showing faith in his ability and making him feel wanted at Man Utd.

Fernandes told MUTV: “For me, the most important was obviously the confidence of the coach. I need to know I am backed from the coach, because sometimes when you change club, not every time the coach wants you,” said Fernandes.

“Not like I need to come because the coach wants me to play, no, not like this, but I want to feel the confidence from the coach: ‘You come, you are a choice for me and you come. I need you, I want you.’

“It’s not like you come and I ask, ‘But I will play?’ No, this for me is not the point. For me, the point is the confidence he has in me. If he has confidence in me, then the rest is working.”

Fernandes added: “I feel the confidence from the club and I feel also the confidence from the coach, Ole, and also if maybe the choice was not from the coach, I come.

“I come and I will show to the coach I can play, I can be a choice for him, because sometimes you need to press yourself to be better and give more.

“Maybe if I come and I am not the choice for the coach, I will know I need to give not 100 per cent, 200 per cent, because the coach needs to see, he needs to see me, he needs to understand that I need to play, I want to play more than the others.

“In your mind, you want to play more than the others, but the others are thinking the same way with you.

“This is the confidence we need to have to keep improving, to keep training more and the healthy battles you need in the team. You are competing with someone, this one, this one and this one.

“You need to give more than him and he will be thinking the same way with me and then, if you’re thinking the same way, you can be much better. Me and him.

“It doesn’t matter who plays, you will train better, I will train better and so the team will be better.”

