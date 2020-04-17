Fernandes names one surprise Man Utd player pushing him on

Bruno Fernandes believes Manchester United have to sign players of the ilk of Juan Mata.

Fernandes feels Mata “wants more” at Old Trafford despite his considerable achievements with Chelsea and Spain over the years.

The Portuguese, who launched a defence of Paul Pogba earlier this week, believes United have to sign more players with that kind of hunger to build towards future success.

In a Q&A session with the official United website, Fernandes was asked whether he was ‘hungry’ to add to the club’s collection of Premier League and Champions League titles, to which he replied: “Two targets, no! Four. I want four, because we have league, Champions League, Carabao and FA Cup.

“I want to win everything,” he added. “I’m hungry to win everything. I told this before in some interviews. I came to Manchester to win, to win titles, league, Champions League, everything.

“We know the potential Manchester have, because we are a young team, young players, but we’ve a lot of quality. Doesn’t matter if we’re young and the others have more experience than us because we have also experienced players who can help the youngest.

“The mix we have now and in the future, I don’t know what will happen in the next season, of course Manchester is a big club and normally they buy someone because you are a big club and everyone wants to come here.

“It’s easy for Manchester and I hope to build a big team, you know? We already have a big team, but whoever comes needs to come to win. Just to focus to win, I want people hungry for titles and everything. I feel this now in the group, everyone wants to win.

“For example, Juan Mata. He’s won, if not everything, then most things, and I feel on him he wants more. He wants more. When you feel this from players like Juan who won the World Cup, the Euros, the Champions League – if I’m not mistaken – a lot of things, you know? When you feel he wants more, you want more also. It’s good for you.”

