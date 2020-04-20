Fernandes reveals the player he wants Man Utd to sign

Bruno Fernandes has revealed that he would bring little-known Portuguese player Francisco Ramos to Man Utd if he had a choice, providing him with another friend in the Old Trafford dressing room.

The 25-year-old has quickly become a fan favourite at Manchester United following his £65million move from Sporting Lisbon in January, with three goals and four assists already to his name.

The Portuguese playmaker’s impact on the pitch has been obvious, with United winning six of the nine games since he arrived from Sporting Lisbon, drawing the other three.

In an Instagram Q&A with singer Carolina Deslandes, when asked which player he would like to bring to Man Utd, Fernandes said he would sign Vitória Guimarães midfielder Ramos – who is currently on loan at Santa Clara in Liga NOS.

“It is very difficult to choose, because I have a lot of people in the dressing room who are my friend,” Fernandes said.

“Wherever I played… Francisco Ramos.”

In a recent interview with Man Utd’s official website, Fernandes was asked whether he was ‘hungry’ to add to the club’s collection of Premier League and Champions League titles, to which he replied: “Two targets, no! Four. I want four, because we have league, Champions League, Carabao and FA Cup.

“I want to win everything,” he added. “I’m hungry to win everything. I told this before in some interviews. I came to Manchester to win, to win titles, league, Champions League, everything.

“We know the potential Manchester have, because we are a young team, young players, but we’ve a lot of quality. Doesn’t matter if we’re young and the others have more experience than us because we have also experienced players who can help the youngest.”

