Fernando Alonso, a vindictive confinement

Fernando Alonso he retired from Formula 1, among many other reasons, to be able to spend more time at home with his family. What I did not expect, like nobody else at the moment, is that in 2020 I was going to do it in a forced way.

He two-time world champion in Formula 1 arrived in Spain in January after contesting his first Dakar with a reasonably planned calendar. After circumventing the problems that were put before him to confirm his presence in the Indianapolis 500 Miles, projected his year with a date in red: May 24. The physical and mental preparation for this race, the trips and meetings with sponsors and the team. In short, the chores for a test as demanding as it is exciting.

The coronavirus has slowed him down, not surprisingly. Your bike rides are finished enjoying the Asturian or Lombard mountain, depending on whether you are at your family home or with your partner, Linda Morselli. Nor can you enjoy a few laps in the kart of its Museum and Circuit. Like everyone, Alonso has had to stay indoors and he takes advantage of it to enjoy something that for many years he has not been able to: the four walls of the home that is beginning to form.

Alonso will not return to a circuit in a while, but he is clear that this confinement cannot make you lose focus of the great objective. The Indy organization has relocated the Indianapolis 500 for the August 23rd, a date that can be moved or even removed from the calendar depending on the evolution of the coronavirus around the world. He is in constant contact with his American team, which continues to work to give the Asturian a car to meet the challenge. For this, it will have a Spanish signature: that of Iván Roldán, an engineer who has changed the McLaren team from Formula 1 to that of Indianapolis.

Raise your voice against Pedro Sánchez

That he is at home has not stopped Alonso from appearing in the press headlines. It was not for his sports work, since since his meritorious participation in the Dakar in January and the subsequent announcement that he was joining the ranks of Arrow McLaren SP for the Indianapolis 500 Mile dispute, he had gone into the background .

They have been critical messages with the government those who have placed the Asturian pilot in the pillory. Who owes nothing, pays nothing and Fernando Alonso has led a much more relaxed life since he has been away from Formula 1. Since always, and partly because of this, he generates a certain rejection in a sector of Spain, Alonso has shown his resentment towards some institutions that when he started in motorsports they put more obstacles than bridges. They only stood by him when the trophies began to force him to put shelves in his house. Both he and his family have always been sidelined by governments, regardless of political color, which have had to win little by little.

From the first day, Alonso used Instagram to criticize the attitude of the Executive of Pedro Sánchez. He called them lukewarm, late, and not knowing how to see what was in all respects the greatest crisis of the 21st century. Crass error: Alonso was marked by the political trenches that polarize any opinion these days, and even Vicente del Bosque, the former Spanish soccer coach who does not usually get wet or in the shower, threw a dart at him for those alleged taxes that he does not pay. A fallacy that already haunts Alonso and will do so until the end of days, despite the fact that both his company Kimoa and its Museum and Circuit pay their corresponding taxes to the Spanish treasury and contribute much more than they could be in Italy, where He spends a good part of the year, and not in Asturias, where he has had his residence for more than a decade.

Alonso decided to shut up, a self-censorship that highlights the general scenario that exists today. Society is scandalized every time an elite athlete like him decides to get out of calm waters to ride the wave, whether for or against political decisions. So instead of saying publicly (not privately) what he really thinks, he prefers not to feed the bonfire of hatred and tension anymore and leave on his Instagram interesting talks with characters as disparate as Rubens Barrichello, his former rival in Formula 1, Jesús Calleja, the Sainz, Marc Márquez or even David Bisbal, with whom he shares a great relationship. To get into the political mud, let others do it.

And in between, facts are love and not good reasons: he made a huge donation of medical supplies through Unicef, consisting of 4,000 protective equipment for toilets and 300,000 respiratory masks. There will be those who, in this, also see something criticizable.