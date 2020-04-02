Ferrán Muniesa: «In 2021 we will celebrate a better edition than the one we had planned for this year»

Cancelled. For the second time in its history, and thirteen days after the start of its 51st edition in the bay of Palma, the organizing committee of the Princesa Sofía Iberostar Trophy decided to cancel the competition to comply with the restrictions requested by the authorities in order to to face the COVID-19 pandemic. Ferran Muniesa, director of the Princess Sofia Iberostar Trophy, one of the best and most important Olympic sailing regattas in the world, acknowledges in this interview that it was a tough and complicated decision, although he is convinced that Sofia will be strengthened: “In 2021 We will celebrate a better edition than the one we had planned for this year ”.

Why was cancellation chosen when most of the competitions were being postponed?

Moving to Mallorca for the second time in a year would not have been easy for sailors from other continents, such as Americans, Koreans, Australians, New Zealanders, … who participate in the Sofía Iberostar, where we have as many as 67 nationalities. And the possibility that they weren’t there left us no option to postpone it. In addition, in our specific case, we depend on public facilities and spaces, such as the beaches where the boats are arranged, which we could not have used at a later date due to the start of the tourist season.

I suppose that the fact that the Princess Sofia Iberostar Trophy was a selective test for many teams ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games was also appreciated.

Obviously, in each Olympic cycle the Sofía Iberostar is chosen by some countries as a competition to decide in some classes who will get the passport for the JJ. OO. from among the various crews that often dispute that honor and responsibility. It is a choice of the sailing federations of each country and, therefore, they were in time to choose another selective regatta in the event that Sofia could not be held as has been the case. In addition, in the days prior to the cancellation, some federations, given the situation, had already ordered their teams to collect and return.

How many sailors were already training in the bay of Palma and since when?

At the time of the cancellation, we had 950 registered sailors, which is equivalent to 750 boats. More than 650 sailors were training in the bay of Palma and there were 500 boats distributed between two of the three venues for the regatta: Club Nàutic s’Arenal and Club Marítimo San Antonio de la Playa. Most of the sailors – including Japanese, Australians, Americans, Russians, Swiss, French, British, Koreans, as well as Spaniards – arrived in Mallorca in early February for winter training, especially classes 470, 49er, Nacra 17, Finn and Laser. The most numerous fleet was, without a doubt, the 470, which between the male and female categories exceeded 80 boats. Keep in mind that the Club Nàutic S’Arenal was going to host the World Cup in the class in the days leading up to the Sofía Iberostar, from March 13 to 21. Other teams, such as the Germans, have been on the island since early January.

How was the return of the sailors to their respective countries organized?

The transfer of the crews was carried out in two phases. Between Thursday, March 12, once the cancellation announcement was made, and Friday, March 13, 40 percent of the fleet left. We warned participating teams that were already in the three Sofia venues that they could continue to use them, except that more restrictions from the authorities will apply. And on Saturday the government issued a decree of state of alarm, so that same day and Sunday the rest of the sailors left. Some left so fast by plane that they practically left with their clothes on. We are processing the shipment of trailers, vans and material that we have guarded and stored in the clubs.

What were the key elements in this operation?

First of all, I would like to specifically thank the close collaboration that we maintained at all times with the Balearic Government’s Director General for Sports, who informed us of the seriousness of the situation and was able to advance the sailors’ displacement 24 hours. Another fundamental piece in logistics was our collaborator Trasmediterránea, which made it possible to streamline all procedures, prioritize and accommodate all trailers with boats so that they could leave Mallorca.

Can you quantify the cost of not holding the 51st edition of the Princess Sofia Iberostar Trophy?

We are currently evaluating the economic impact, since there are suppliers that have done almost all the work, others half, while some had not started. We try to minimize the impact, trying to take advantage of material that we will be able to use next year, trying to recover the money from the tickets of the committees, the jury,… For the moment, and as we announced, we have proceeded to return the registrations to the sailors in 90 percent of cases. They have greatly appreciated it, and I want to highlight their collaboration and understanding. The messages from sailors and team leaders have always been in support of the organization’s decision and thanks for the help and speed in the efforts.

The Princesa Sofía Iberostar Trophy regatta is an example of logistics coordination both on land and at sea, with its three venues and eight regatta fields.

Yes effectively. I do not believe that any competition meets these conditions, to which must also be added a deployment of approximately 300 professionals who work to offer the best regatta to the almost 1,300 athletes participating in Sofia. For this, I want to thank once again the effort, dedication and collaboration shown by the clubs, our main sponsor and collaborators. All have overturned during these days in which the organizing committee has been forced to make a tough and complicated decision.

What will the 51st edition be like?

Undoubtedly, much better than the one we had prepared this year, in which we had already opted for innovation in communications and in reinforcing our environmental conservation program with the creation of a Marine Forum in which it was going to debate on the state of the oceans and to propose measures for their protection. The most important thing is that we have the support of the sailors, who with their emails, calls and messages on the networks have transmitted their affection for this regatta, guaranteeing that they will be with us again next year. .