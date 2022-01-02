Ferran Torres is unavailable for Barcelona until the club’s wage bill is reduced, with Ousmane Dembele’s contract being the key.

Due to the club’s financial difficulties, Xavi has revealed that new £55 million signing Ferran Torres will be unable to register.

Last week, the versatile forward’s transfer from Manchester City to the Nou Camp was confirmed, with a £1BN EURO release clause.

However, in a major setback for the Catalan club, the ex-Valencia star is unavailable for selection due to Barca’s salary cap issues in LaLiga.

It’s similar to the summer transfer window, when the club signed Memphis Depay, Eric Garcia, and Sergio Aguero.

After Gerard Pique agreed to take a pay cut, Depay and Garcia were finally registered on August 14th.

Meanwhile, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba agreed to lower their weekly wages, and Aguero was registered on August 31.

Xavi has also revealed how contract rebel Ousmane Dembele, who has turned down a new contract, can help Torres’ situation if he stays on for a lower salary.

Barcelona will have to offload players to reduce their wage bill to accommodate Torres, according to the 2010 World Cup winner.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS!

“Ferran Torres is a spectacular signing, both as a player and a person,” Xavi, who could play the youngster as a No9, said on Saturday.

“He’s coming off a major injury, he’s incredibly dedicated, and I have no doubt that he’ll give us a lot.”

“He can play in a variety of positions, and I’m very pleased with the club’s efforts to acquire him.”

“We’ll see how the salary cap situation is and whether it’s possible to do it right away.”

There must be some players who decide to leave.

“We hope to sign Torres if we can get Dembele to resign his contract and lower his pay.”

“His greatest asset is his personality; he’s very ambitious, enthusiastic, and committed, as evidenced by his eyes.

He has an incredible mentality, which you will hopefully be able to see soon.

He’s a manager’s dream because he can play three different attack positions.

“He can score goals, has good aerial abilities, and is a well-rounded player.”

Without a doubt, he’s going to assist us.

“His mentality, his dedication.”

He wins duels by going upside down.

He is very eager to play, and I am confident that he will give us a lot.”

“The exits are being worked on,” Xavi continued.

The market opens today, and there is still one month to go.

Many things must be valued, but players must…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.