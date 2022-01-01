Ferrari’s chances in F1 2022 after making sacrifices to prepare for the new era

Predictions for Formula One in 2022: How Ferrari might fare next season after making sacrifices to prepare for the new era

In the 2021 Drivers’ Championship, Ferrari finished ahead of McLaren, but will they be able to compete with Mercedes and Red Bull in 2022?

Ferrari could be Formula One’s biggest mystery heading into the 2022 season, but the man at the helm isn’t holding his breath.

The team’s principal, Mattia Binotto, has overseen three years of “fatigue [at]not being able to compete for the best positions.”

When he took over from Maurizio Arrivabene at the start of the 2019 season, there was hope that Ferrari’s championship drought, which had lasted since Kimi Raikkonen’s victory in 2007, would finally end.

However, the team has done nothing more than stay afloat in the midfield for the past three years as Red Bull and Mercedes battle for the sport’s supremacy.

The relative demise of this once-proud team has been a long-standing irritant for F1 executives, who know that the Prancing Horse’s marketing clout could be the deciding factor in America and the Far East.

Ferrari has evolved from a brand known for its frequent title challenges to one of the most consistent contenders for the “best of the rest” award.

That’s what they did in 2021, finishing third behind the two headline acts and beating McLaren in the undercard fight.

Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc finished fifth and seventh in the Drivers’ Championship, respectively – hardly a fairytale ending to a promising future.

However, 2022 provides a reasonable expectation that F1 will become more egalitarian.

Rule changes are expected to hold Red Bull and Mercedes back, while giving Ferrari, McLaren, and Williams a chance to compete for the championship – or at the very least, race wins – on a regular basis.

That’s how we felt, at least.

When asked if Ferrari’s wait for a new champion is about to come to an end, Binotto is skeptical.

“I’m not sure I can trust myself.

The reason for this is that, according to Binotto, “if I look at the gap today, it’s still significant, indicating that those teams Mercedes and Red Bull are very strong.”

“It was a necessity for us to put so much effort into 2022 and make it a priority.”

“Because we were well aware of the situation.”

