Few would have predicted Antonio Rudiger’s arrival as an impending distraction 12 months ago.

Few would have predicted Antonio Rudiger’s arrival at Chelsea a year ago.

In January, four senior first-team players will be free to speak with foreign clubs, potentially turning one of the club’s strengths into a weakness.

Three of Chelsea’s defenders’ contracts were set to expire in 18 months’ time this time last year, and Frank Lampard and the Chelsea hierarchy would have been unconcerned.

Antonio Rudiger had started only one of Chelsea’s first 15 Premier League games in 2020-21, while Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta had started four.

The trio, like Marcos Alonso, fell out of favor under Lampard, who preferred a back four consisting of Reece James, Thiago Silva, Kurt Zouma, and Ben Chilwell.

Lampard had his favorites, but the results were poor, prompting a managerial change that resulted in a massive reshuffle, with Thomas Tuchel bringing in a new formation and providing a reprieve to Chelsea’s outcasts.

Now that Rudiger has started more league games than any other defender under Tuchel, Azpilicueta isn’t far behind, and Chelsea has a conundrum on their hands with Christensen returning too soon.

The trio will be free to speak to foreign clubs from January, and the fact that Silva’s contract will also expire in the summer means Chelsea will have to work on this front.

Rudiger is, without a doubt, the most serious concern.

The 28-year-old has established himself as one of the best center-backs in the league, but stalled contract talks have reportedly prompted Real Madrid and Bayern Munich to keep a close eye on the situation.

The German defender is said to be earning £90,000 per week and turned down a £140,000-per-week offer in August in order to earn closer to £200,000.

Rudiger appears to understand his value in a Chelsea team where Timo Werner and Kai Havertz are reportedly earning almost triple the amount, and Real are now considered frontrunners to sign him away from Stamford Bridge.

Pre-contract talks could start in January, at a time when Chelsea is still fighting on four fronts, having advanced in the EFL Cup on Wednesday night, and will soon be on five when they travel to the Club World Cup.

While Tuchel will try to deal with on-field matters, it could be an unwelcome distraction.

