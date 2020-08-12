FIFA 21 announce huge new Ultimate Team overhaul including fitness cards axed, revamped co-op mode and rivals changes

FIFA 21 have announced a huge new Ultimate Team overhaul.

The game will be released by EA Sports on October 9 and fans are set to see some substantial changes from previous editions.

Ten new radical changes are coming, including upgrades to gameplay and a Career Mode refresh.

It was already confirmed that some “toxic” celebrations would be removed from the football game.

But now the computer game’s hugely popular Ultimate Team feature is set to undergo a revamp designed to enhance the player’s experience.

Fitness cards have been AXED from FIFA 21.

Gone are the days where you had to apply a squad fitness card to players in order to get in another game.

Players will still fatigue like their real-life selves but the stats will reset at the end of a game.

Training items are also being scrapped after being rarely used and it means attribute boosters cannot be applied.

Coins can now be spent elsewhere – something that should delight passionate gamers.

Ultimate Team fans have traditionally had to play solo but now EA have introduced an online co-op mode.

Users will be able to play up to two-versus-two head to head online.

The help of a partner will be felt in squad battles, division rivals or friendlies.

Points earned in co-op games will count towards standard progress.

Players will be able to pick which squad they play with from either of their accounts and specific multiplayer incentives will be introduced to encourage co-op games.

No longer will players be rewarded for playing more matches.

A new cap is being introduced in FIFA 21 which limits matches that count towards rank at 40.

Extra games will only help you gain more skill points or Champions points.

Users now have a choice when it comes to the way you are allocated a division.

They can stick with the current method of grading matches.

Or now they will be able to be placed within the structure just from squad battle games.

Fans are likely to go wild for a number of new Icon cards.

Players will have a total of 100 legends to choose from in the next edition of FIFA.

Eric Cantona, Xavi, Samuel Eto’o, Bastian Schweinsteiger and Phillip Lahm are just some of the new names.