Fifa Best Awards 2022 – live stream FREE, TV channel, UK start time – Messi, Lewandowski, and Salah battle it out

When are the Fifa Best Awards 2022? Live stream FREE, TV channel, UK start time – Messi, Lewandowski, and Salah go head-to-head.

It’s that time of year when Fifa honors the best players in the world at their annual Best Awards.

Last year’s event saw Robert Lewandowski win the Best Men’s Player award, but Cristiano Ronaldo was left off the list.

When the initial eleven-man shortlist was released last November, the Manchester United forward, who won this award in 2016 and 2017, was included, but he did not make the final cut.

This event will not be broadcast on UK television, but it will be live streamed for the entire world to watch.

On Fifa’s official website, a live stream will begin at 6 p.m.

You can also watch their videos on their YouTube channel.

This evening, in addition to the coveted Best Men’s Player award, a slew of other honors will be bestowed.

The awards in question, as well as the nominees for each, are as follows:

Player of the Year for Men

Women’s Player of the Year

Coach for Men of the Year

Female Coach of the Year

Goalkeeper of the Year (Men)

Goalkeeper of the Year (Women)

(Best goal) Puskas Award