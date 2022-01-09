FIFA has announced the final three nominees for the Best Male Player award.

The final three nominees for FIFA’s Best Male Player award have been announced.

Finalists for the award include Robert Lewandowski, Lionel Messi, and Mohamed Salah.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY

FIFA announced the final three Best Men’s Player of the Year nominees on Friday.

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, PSG’s Argentine winger Lionel Messi, and Liverpool’s Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah are the final three nominees for the award.

The finalists for the women’s award for 2021 are Chelsea’s Sam Kerr and Barcelona’s Jennifer Hermoso and Alexia Putellas, according to FIFA.

On January, all of the winners of the FIFA Fan Award and the FIFA Fair Play Award for 2021 will be crowned.

During a live broadcast from the FIFA headquarters in Zurich, 17 people were killed.