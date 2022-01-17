Fifa’s Best Player of the Year is Robert Lewandowski, while Chelsea’s Edouard Mendy takes home the top goalkeeper award.

Fifa’s Best Player of the Year is Robert Lewandowski, while Edouard Mendy of Chelsea is the top goalkeeper.

Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Munich has been named Fifa’s Best Men’s Player of the Year.

The 33-year-old beat out Lionel Messi of Paris Saint-Germain and Mohamed Salah of Liverpool to win the prestigious award.

After Messi won the 2021 Ballon d’Or, Lewandowski’s goal-scoring exploits were once again recognized by Fifa.

In 2021, no player scored more goals than the Poland international.

And the former Borussia Dortmund striker, who has retained his award from last season, has been in sensational form this season, scoring 34 goals in 27 games.

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy won the Best Men’s Goalkeeper Award after playing a key role in the club’s Champions League triumph last season.

After joining the Carabao Cup finalists in September 2020, he has had a fantastic start to his career in West London.

Though he was overlooked for Gianluigi Donnarumma, who helped Italy win Euro 2020, he was not named to the Best Men’s Team.

His Chelsea teammates Jorginho and N’Golo Kante, on the other hand, were named in the starting XI.

After guiding Chelsea to their second European Cup, Mendy’s coach Thomas Tuchel beat out Pep Guardiola and Roberto Mancini to be named Best Men’s Coach.

There were even more Blues celebrations after Women’s Coach Emma Hayes won the Best Women’s Coach Award.

In the meantime, Erik Lamela of Sevilla won the Puskas Award for his emphatic rabona strike in Tottenham’s North London derby loss to Arsenal last season.

The Argentina striker broke the deadlock with a low shot into the bottom corner, which Jamie Redknapp described as “one of the best Premier League goals ever.”

“Thank you so much,” Lamela said on the screen.

I’m ecstatic to have received this honor.

“I wasn’t thinking too much at the time, I didn’t realize how special the goal was, I just kicked it and ran around.”

Cristiano Ronaldo received the Fifa Special Award for breaking the world international scoring record, which was a pleasant surprise.

“It’s very beautiful,” said the Manchester United player.

It’s a dream come true; I never thought I’d break the 109-year-old record, and now I’m six ahead of it.

“I’m ecstatic to receive this award from an organization I greatly admire.

Being the all-time leading scorer is a fantastic achievement.”

“I still have the passion for the game,” he added.

Not only to score goals, but also to amuse myself.

“I still enjoy training, and I’m still motivated, even…

