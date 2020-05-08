FilGoal | News | Badji: I hope that Zamalek will face Africa in the final to retaliate spherically … and they escaped from the League match

Al-Ahly striker Aliou Badji talked about his toughest confrontation with the team and wished to face Zamalek in the Champions League final for football revenge.

The most difficult confrontation

“I made a goal for Deyang, thank God that the effort made was decisive, changed the form of the match and contributed to the victory over Pyramids,” Senegalese said on Ontime Sports channel about facing the Pyramids.

“The Pyramids match was one of the tough games, but facing Sun Downs was much more difficult.”

“When I learned about the result of last season, I told myself that the match would be tough mentally and technically and I prepared for my fullest energy even if I would participate for 5 minutes.”

“It is a shame that Al-Ahly lost out to Sun Downs two years in a row. Everyone aimed to focus on outperforming Sun Downs, which was achieved.”

“We respect everyone, this year Al-Ahly is the first in Africa. We have not lost much and are ready to face and win any team in Africa.”

Champions League final

“I hope we meet Zamalek in order to take revenge spherically from the defeat in the Super. We have more talents, they will fight to win the title.”

Regarding the penalty shoot-out in the Egyptian Super: “I was disappointed, I was not happy, I was about to write a date by winning the championship, usually I pay hard and failed and I did not have success.”

“Revenge is not personal, but for the team. With the help of my team-mates, we will win. I will prepare better for a goal and why not score in their goal.”

“Of course, if I get the opportunity to pay a penalty kick in front of Zamalek, I will pay, sometimes it scores, others fail, and so is life.”

“In the exercises before I faced the super, I shot to the left of the goalkeeper and all the balls netted the net, and in the match I changed my mind.”

“Feiler asked me why I changed your mind about the shot, especially since I paid well in the left corner, and he asked me to get out of the crisis and not listen to those outside the club and coexist with the next.”

Zamalek withdrawal

“Zamalek certainly had to come, they fled, and that is not good for the Egyptian football.”

Promotions

“I had the desire to play the match, not because of the penalty shootout, a big match and my coach and it gives me the opportunity to improve myself.”

“The Egyptian summit is a high-level match close to the European leagues.”

