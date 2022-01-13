Film crews in Glasgow are preparing for scenes at the decommissioned Botanic Gardens station.

Scenes at the Botanic Gardens station, which has been abandoned, are being prepared by film crews in Glasgow.

It comes after we revealed that filming in the old train tunnel beneath Great Western Road from Kelvinbridge is set to begin soon.

Film crews are preparing to shoot scenes for Batgirl at Glasgow’s long-abandoned Botanic Gardens station.

Filming will take place in the old train tunnel that runs beneath Great Western Road from Kelvinbridge to the station that once served the west end botanical garden, according to Glasgow Live.

The station, which closed to passengers in 1939, will now be featured in scenes for the highly anticipated HBO Max film, starring Leslie Grace, Brendan Fraser, and Michael Keaton.

Sign up for Glasgow Live’s newsletters to get more breaking news delivered to your inbox.

Two smashed-up vehicles have been placed in the station area ahead of filming, one on one of the old platforms and the other, with its wheels and doors missing, half on the platform and half on the old train line, according to the photos.

IN PHOTOS: Glasgow Batgirl film crews preparing to film scenes at the Botanic Gardens station, which has been abandoned.

Meanwhile, in the gardens above the station, what appears to be scaffolding or a camera rig is being built in preparation for filming.

The station, which first opened in 1896, was part of the Glasgow Central Railway line, which included Kirklee, Stobcross, and Kelvinbridge.

The disused station had plans for a nightclub and bar, but those plans were shelved in 2008.

Follow our live blog to stay up to date on everything going on at the shoot.