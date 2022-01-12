Find out how to watch West Ham vs Norwich on TV, as well as the live stream, kickoff time, and team news for this Premier League match.

Discover the broadcast channel for West Ham vs Norwich, as well as the live stream, kick-off time, and team news for this Premier League match.

WEST HAM will host struggling Norwich in a bid to keep their hopes of a surprise Champions League berth alive.

Following away victories over Watford and Crystal Palace, David Moyes’ Hammers are a point outside the top four.

Norwich City, on the other hand, is mired in relegation trouble.

The Canaries are three points behind Watford in 17th place, despite having played one more game.

Dean Smith’s team has a dreadful goal differential of -34 as well.

This game has been rescheduled from December 18, when it was postponed due to a Covid outbreak at Norwich’s request.

Kurt Zouma will miss this match due to a thigh injury he is still recovering from.

While Said Benrahma is at the Africa Cup of Nations, Angelo Ogbonna and Aaron Cresswell are expected to miss out.

Christoph Zimmermann (foot), Lukas Rupp (hamstring), Billy Gilmour (ankle), Andrew Omobamidele (back), and Mathias Normann (groin) are all injured and will not play for Norwich.

Todd Cantwell is a doubt after being unable to play in the FA Cup match against Charlton due to illness.

411 for West Ham

154th draw.

81 points for Norwich

*Betfair odds are current as of Wednesday, January 12th.