Fiorentina are set to activate Arsenal’s Lucas Torreira’s £13 million transfer clause in order to boost their summer plans.

Fiorentina are set to activate Lucas Torreira’s £13 million transfer clause in order to boost their summer plans.

The midfielder was loaned to the Serie A club in the summer and the club is willing to pay the transfer fee to make it permanent.

Torreira hasn’t played for Arsenal since July 2020.

That October, he was loaned to Atletico.

However, that move did not pan out, and the Gunners quickly offloaded him to Fiorentina.

However, Calciomercato reports that the Italians want to sign him permanently after he played 17 times for them this season, scoring once and providing one assist.

The Uruguayan has made a positive impression on head coach Vincenzo Italiano.

And his team is willing to waive his release clause in exchange for a four-year contract.

Torreira joined Arsenal from Sampdoria in 2018 and has 89 appearances for the club in all competitions.

He made an impression at the Emirates under former manager Unai Emery, but he was unable to win Arteta’s trust.

“Lucas has a big heart and puts a lot of effort into everything he does,” the Spanish head coach previously stated.

“That’s why he’s not one of those players who enjoys waiting for minutes on the bench.”

“On the pitch, he needs to demonstrate what he can do.”

He’s enjoying the game.

That is exactly what happened at Arsenal.

“Lucas is honest and wants to leave his heart on the field, but that is defined by the coaches, and he didn’t count for the current Arsenal manager.”

