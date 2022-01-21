Fiorentina has put Arsenal target Dusan Vlahovic up for sale, as the club’s president confirms talks with Premier League clubs.

Fiorentina has put Arsenal target Dusan Vlahovic up for sale, as the club’s chief confirms transfer talks with Premier League clubs.

FIORENTINA want to sell Dusan Vlahovic in the January transfer window, and admit that talks with Premier League clubs have taken place.

This month, Vlahovic is Arsenal’s top target, but he’s also been linked with Premier League rivals Tottenham and Newcastle.

And the director of the Serie A giants, Joe Barone, has confirmed that the club is open to selling the striker this month, but insists that no agreement has been reached with the Gunners.

The north Londoners were said to have had an £88 million bid accepted by the Italian club, but Barone refutes those claims.

The Fiorentina director also stated that the Serbia international’s representatives have not responded to his intentions.

“Some English clubs have made contact, but no agreement has yet been reached,” Barone told La Nazione.

We are willing to sell.

“I haven’t heard anything from them [Vlahovic’s representatives], and I had asked Vlahovic’s agent to be clear, but I haven’t heard anything, and I haven’t had any contact at all.”

Vlahovic, on the other hand, is said to prefer staying in Italy and a move to Juventus.

With his contract expiring in June 2023, the 21-year-old also appears to be against a transfer this month.

Juve has reportedly offered €35 million (£29.2 million) plus Dejan Kulusevski to sign the Serbian in January, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

However, this does not meet Fiorentina’s asking price or the demands of the ex-Partizan star, who has asked for a salary of €8 million (£6.7 million) per year.

Vlahovic has a total of 20 goals and four assists in 24 games this season.

