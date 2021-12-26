First-Half Stats for Joe Burrow vs.
Joe Burrow, the Bengals’ quarterback, is on fire against the Ravens.
Burrow has thrown for 299 yards, three touchdowns, no interceptions, and only three incompletions this season.
Cincinnati leads 31-14 at halftime as a result of this.
Joe Burrow’s First-Half Stats vs. The Ravens Are Insane
Bengals QB Joe Burrow in the first half: 18-of-21, 299 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT.
The Bengals lead the Ravens 31-14.
— Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 26, 2021
In two games against the Ravens this year, Joe Burrow has thrown for 715 yards and six touchdowns.
Cincy has outscored Baltimore 72-31.
And it’s only halftime of the second game.
— Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) December 26, 2021