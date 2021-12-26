First-Half Stats for Joe Burrow vs.

Joe Burrow, the Bengals’ quarterback, is on fire against the Ravens.

Burrow has thrown for 299 yards, three touchdowns, no interceptions, and only three incompletions this season.

Cincinnati leads 31-14 at halftime as a result of this.

Joe Burrow’s First-Half Stats vs. The Ravens Are Insane

Joe Burrow’s First-Half Stats vs. The Ravens Are Insane

Bengals QB Joe Burrow in the first half: 18-of-21, 299 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT. The Bengals lead the Ravens 31-14. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 26, 2021