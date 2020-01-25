Five goals in 59 minutes for Dortmund... teen sensation Haaland is establishing himself as world football's biggest young star

Norwegian 19-year-old Erling Haaland continues to mark himself out as one of the hottest young properties in world football after scoring FIVE goals for Borussia Dortmund in just two substitute appearances since joining the club.

The teenager, who is the son of former Manchester City player Alf-Inge Haaland, completed a move to the Bundesliga in early January after impressive form for Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg in which he scored 28 goals in just 22 appearances this season.

‘He’s something else’: Haaland nets 20-minute hat-trick on Bundesliga debut as wonderkid helps Dortmund to comeback win

If there were fears as to how the striker would adapt to an uptick in competition in the German league, those initial concerns have been allayed by his initial cameos in a Dortmund shirt, which has seen him score an incredible five goals in just two substitute appearances for his new team – all in a combined time of just one hour.

The 6ft 4in forward scored twice in the final 13 minutes of Borussia Dortmund’s 5-1 win against Cologne on Friday night to add to the hat-trick he scored in just 23 minutes after making his debut off the bench in a win against Augsburg on January 18.

Overall the teenager’s playing time at Dortmund has been 59 minutes, incredibly meaning he averages a goal around every 12 minutes on the pitch.

Erling Haaland at Borussia Dortmund:59 minutes 5 shots 5 goals Fastest to score 5 goals in Bundesliga history! 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/7d5V9LPScZ — FootballFunnys (@FootballFunnnys) January 24, 2020

Good thing we didn’t want to pay those agent fees for Haaland, huh United fans? Dodged a bullet there.🤬🤬🤬 #AWoodwardSpecialpic.twitter.com/PftsJFw6q1 — CoreySA (@CoreySA) January 25, 2020

Haaland’s finish tonight. Not a care in the world. pic.twitter.com/oOgFDwfb1n — Mr Fixit’s Tips (@mrfixitstips) January 24, 2020

Haaland’s impact has seen Dortmund draw level on points with second-placed Bayern Munich in the race for the Bundesliga. RB Leipzig remain four points clear in pole position.

The Norwegian’s appetite for finding the net will likely be met with some groans from the Manchester United faithful. The club’s under-fire boss, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, had retained an interest in the striker he formerly coached while at Norwegian club Molde but was said to be put off in a bid to bring the player to Old Trafford due to what was deemed to be unrealistic payments due to Haaland’s agent Mino Raiola.

The decision to withdraw their interest in the player has been called into question by the recent injury to Marcus Rashford which will sideline the England international for several weeks.

Haaland will get his next opportunity to enhance his already glowing reputation when Dortmund take on Union Berlin on February 1, when the teenager will have surely stated a solid case to be named in the starting lineup, and where fans will hope that the red-hot striker will breathe further life into his new club’s title ambitions.