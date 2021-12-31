Five sports predictions for 2022, from Raducanu’s rise to Fury vs Joshua and Hamilton vs Verstappen.

While rising stars like Raducanu will be scrutinized, we could also see historic comebacks from legends like Hamilton and Woods.

The Winter Olympics, a packed Cheltenham Festival, another crack at the Crucible for Ronnie O, the Six Nations, and an England Test victory?

The year ahead is chock-full of sporting treats, including a feast of big moments, must-see clashes, and unstoppable thrills.

Where do you begin when planning a route through 2022?

In my crystal ball, there are five constellations that glow red, so keep an eye out for them.

Lewis Hamilton hasn’t responded yet.

She’s a diva, to say the least.

The social media cleanse is a good sign that he’s stepping away from the bulls__t outside of racing.

Of course, the staged climax in Abu Dhabi that denied him an eighth championship was excruciating.

He has, however, been through much worse.

Hamilton is a fierce competitor.

He led the fight against racism in an overwhelmingly white environment, kneeling when others in Formula One chose to protest the Black Lives Matter leadership’s political orientation rather than stand with him.

He’s driven in front of crowds in Spain, wearing blacked-out faces and wearing Afro wigs.

In both testing and Grands Prix.

He has overcome every kind of adversity, social and racial, to forge one of the greatest sporting careers ever.

Even if he loses to Max Verstappen, he will not be broken.

On debut in 2007, he saw a 17-point lead vanish in mysterious circumstances, causing him to lose the championship over the final two grands prix.

When he lost the championship to Mercedes teammate Nico Rosberg in 2016, he had a series of mechanical misfortunes.

Rosberg’s career was cut short by the effort it took to hold off Hamilton and win just one world title.

Hamilton screamed, then stormed back to win four straight races.

In 2022, the resumption of the Hamilton-Verstappen rivalry is one of the most eagerly anticipated sporting events, aided by a radical change in technical regulations that eliminates any performance advantage enjoyed by Mercedes and Red Bull.

Hamilton enjoys a good cry as much as he enjoys a good win.

Bahrain is eighty days away.

More than anyone, Hamilton will be writing them off.

