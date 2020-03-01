Five years on from Davis Cup success, James Ward can still hear the roars

Five years on from the victory that would facilitate one of British tennis’s greatest triumphs James Ward was flogging away on court, somewhere in Ohio.

While Andy Murray gave the latest update on his endless injury woes, the London cabbie’s son made the second round of this week’s Challenger level event in Columbus.

The coming days see the fifth anniversary of when the two of them combined to defeat the USA in the first round of the Davis Cup, setting GB on the way to become one of the last winners of the grand old competition in its historic format.

Murray, also aided by brother Jamie, would be the standout player over the four rounds. He would go on to reach world number one and collect a second Wimbledon title, among other achievements.

Things were to go in a very different direction for Ward, not long after his famous win over John Isner in Glasgow that made the whole run possible.

The untimely death of his coach later that year, and a sequence of injuries, meant that his extraordinary 6-7 5-7 6-3 7-6 15-13 victory over the giant-serving American number one would prove an outlier performance.

The deafening roars that accompanied it still ring in his ears: ‘I’m very much a London boy, and there was this mainly Scottish crowd going mad,’ he recalls.

‘It’s the kind of thing that stays with you when you go through the difficult times, and there have been a few of them.’

With the champion Bryan brothers playing in the doubles, Britain needed to eke out one point against the head to supplement Andy Murray in the singles, and get through the first round.

‘Andy won his first singles easily, and with the reverse singles coming we knew he had a very good record against John, so everyone was aware one other win would do it,’ says Ward.

‘Beating Isner didn’t happen by accident, I had done two years’ working with Darren Tandy (his Australian coach). I believed in him, bought into what he was telling me. I was in a good place going into that match and very fit.

‘When you play against a guy like John you know he is going to be aggressive on the return, because he is so confident about holding his own serve. He knows that the pressure is constantly building on you because he is holding all the time.

‘In Davis Cup I pick someone to focus on and in this case it was Andy sitting on the bench. In the last two sets I was looking at him all the time.

‘He was No 2 in the world, obviously I had a huge amount of respect for him. He was very intense on the side, telling me to stay up the court, not to get pushed back too much.

‘ You sort of choose which way it might go against John’s serve and hope that you’ve got it right. I was doing that well, and even at two sets down I always felt I was in the match.’

At 14-13 Ward, ranked 88 places below his opponent at 108, broke to love to clinch victory, sparking pandemonium at the Emirates Arena.

When he made the third round of Wimbledon to make the top 100 there seemed every chance he would become that rarefied creature, a British player with a solid top 100 career.

Then it all changed at the US Open: ‘I had lost there and on the way home to Australia Darren had a stroke, and it emerged that was he was suffering from colon cancer.

‘I had done well at Wimbledon and won a Challenger in Bangalore that October, and then it became clear how serious it was for Darren.’

Less than three months later he was attending his coach’s funeral.

‘It knocked me back massively in every way, he had been not just my coach and mentor but a great friend and father figure.’

To compound matters that also heralded more than two years of persistent knee injuries, keeping him out for so long that he even tried his hand at being a football agent through his north London connections. A brief marriage to his long-time partner also came to an end.

His knee having improved, Ward – just turned 33 – continues battling away to improve a ranking that currently stands at 273.

‘I guess it’s that I still love the feeling of winning when it happens, it’s tough to find that anywhere else. I do feel I’m playing better now and you have the motivation of getting back to that level I was.

‘Who knows if it will happen again but it’s worth trying. I find the travelling harder, it’s not like we’re going to the beach when we are away. I like being at home and going to watch Arsenal.’

He was in the squad for the GB’s ATP Cup team in January and enjoys the camaraderie with team-mates, still hopeful that Murray will come back into the fold.

‘It’s an individual sport but we got on great as a team that year in 2015 under Leon (Smith, the captain), and still do,’ he says. The reminiscences, however, do not extend to his encounters with Isner.

‘I knew John reasonably well and we got on fine because we had trained together at Saddlebrook in Florida. But he didn’t want to talk to me for a while after that. We speak now but it never comes up in conversation, and that’s completely normal.’