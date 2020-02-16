Fixer who sold Liverpool to FSG for £300m claims club are now worth incredible £2BILLION 

The man who sold Liverpool to current owner John W. Henry believes the Premier League leaders are now worth a staggering £2billion.

The Fenway Sports Group forked out £300million on Liverpool in October 2010 to purchase the club from former owners Tom Hicks and George Gillett.

Henry and Fenway Sports Group co-founder Tom Werner decided to purchase the club after Hicks and Gillett failed to get the Anfield club back to the top of English football due to financial issues.

However, the 18-time league champions are now on the cusp of winning their first Premier League title with Jurgen Klopp’s side 22 points clear at the top of the table.

Chelsea supporter Sir Martin Broughton, the man who fixed the deal, told the Daily Telegraph: ‘It is certainly worth one billion. At least that. Possibly two.’

Financial advisor Michael Klein recommended Broughton to work as a chairman and he then facilitated the deal for Fenway Sports Group’s purchase of the club.

He added: ‘The bank was furious so Michael told the owners to appoint a chairman with the ability to sell.

‘They did not like the advice but felt it was better than the bank doing it. It was a Sliding Doors moment for me because, by chance, I’d met Michael a day earlier’

Broughton, who worked at Anfield between April 2010 and October 2010, said he was surprised at the state of the club during his time as chairman.

‘I was taken by surprise by how holistically dysfunctional it was. I knew of the problems between the owners, and the problem between the owners and the fans, and the owners and the manager, Rafa Benitez.

‘I was not aware there were three groups – the owners, the board members and the manager. It was an unbelievable scene of people in warfare, pushing their agenda against each other.

‘The owners had lost credibility – credibility with potential investors, with the banks and, of course, the fans. That is why so many walked away from the process, or chose not to get involved at all. There was scepticism as to whether I could deliver – whether Hicks and Gillett would approve anything. We only ever received two formal bids. That tells you the club was sold for its market price.’

The current owners have managed to transform the club with Liverpool becoming a dominant force in England and in Europe.

Hicks and Gillett failed to back manager Benitez in the transfer window leading to there being anarchy within the club.

They also made a false promise over a new stadium and piled debt onto the club despite saying they would not be like The Glazer family at rivals Manchester United.

They defeated Tottenham in last season’s Champions League final and look set to add a Premier League title to their trophy cabinet.