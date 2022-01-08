Fixtures for the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon in 2022: TV channel, live stream, and UK kick-off times

Cameroon’s Africa Cup of Nations fixtures: TV channel, live stream, and UK kick-off times

THE SEASON’S FIRST INTERNATIONAL TOURNAMENT, scheduled for 2022, is fast approaching.

The Africa Cup of Nations, which has been postponed twice, will begin this weekend in Cameroon, with the hosts facing Burkina Faso.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

Algeria will attempt to defend the title they won in 2019. A number of Premier League stars have travelled to the tournament.

Every match of the AFCON 2022 will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom.

Depending on the schedule, the matches will be broadcast on Sky Sports Football, Premier League, and Main Event.

Sky subscribers can watch on their mobile, tablet, or PC using the Sky Go app.

Non-subscribers can get a monthly NOW TV pass for £9.99, while daily and weekly passes start at £9.99.

9.01.2019

10th of January

The 11th of January

December 12th

The thirteenth of January

14th of January

The 15th of January

the 16th of January

17th of January

18th of January

Tuesday, January 19th

20th of January

Sunday, January 23rd, is the final day of the sixteenth season.

January 24, 2019

The 25th of January

26th of January

Saturday, January 29th: quarter-finals

30th of January

Wednesday, February 2nd, is the semi-finals.

3rd of February

Sunday, February 6th, is the third-place play-off.

The final will be held on Sunday, February 6th.