Fixtures for the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon in 2022: TV channel, live stream, and UK kick-off times

Cameroon’s Africa Cup of Nations fixtures: TV channel, live stream, and UK kick-off times
THE SEASON’S FIRST INTERNATIONAL TOURNAMENT, scheduled for 2022, is fast approaching.
The Africa Cup of Nations, which has been postponed twice, will begin this weekend in Cameroon, with the hosts facing Burkina Faso.
Algeria will attempt to defend the title they won in 2019. A number of Premier League stars have travelled to the tournament.
Every match of the AFCON 2022 will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom.
Depending on the schedule, the matches will be broadcast on Sky Sports Football, Premier League, and Main Event.
Sky subscribers can watch on their mobile, tablet, or PC using the Sky Go app.
Non-subscribers can get a monthly NOW TV pass for £9.99, while daily and weekly passes start at £9.99.
9.01.2019
10th of January
The 11th of January
December 12th
The thirteenth of January
14th of January
The 15th of January
the 16th of January
17th of January
18th of January
Tuesday, January 19th
20th of January
Sunday, January 23rd, is the final day of the sixteenth season.
January 24, 2019
The 25th of January
26th of January
Saturday, January 29th: quarter-finals
30th of January
Wednesday, February 2nd, is the semi-finals.
3rd of February
Sunday, February 6th, is the third-place play-off.
The final will be held on Sunday, February 6th.