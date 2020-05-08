Flamengo players agree to 25% pay cut

11 SHARES Share Tweet

Flamengo reached an agreement to reduce player salaries by 25% on Tuesday, helping the club manage costs during the coronavirus pandemic.

The reduction will apply to the months of May and June, and could be extended further, Flamengo said in a statement.

In addition, the Rio de Janeiro outfit postponed image rights payments for May and June to next year. The measures do not affect head coach Jorge Jesus and his backroom staff.

Flamengo also said that 6% of their workers had been laid off to help the club cope with the financial impact of the football shutdown.

The reigning Brazilian Serie A and Copa Libertadores champions said that the most “painful” decision was to cut staff.

Brazilian football was suspended in mid-March and there has been no indication of when it might resume.