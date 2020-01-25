FLASHBACK: Eric Cantona launched his infamous kung-fu kick 25 years ago

‘When seagulls follow the trawler it is because they think sardines will be thrown into the sea,’ Eric Cantona declared darkly, before vacating his chair and strolling out of the press conference.

Manchester United’s legendary French enigma discovered that, instead of serving a two-week prison sentence, he would instead have to spend 120 hours of community service teaching local youngsters how to play football.

But after breaking his silence in front of a large gathering, the club’s media director, Maurice Watkins, and Cantona’s lawyer were forced to decipher the bizarre statement – leaving members of the media circus either amused or truly lost for words.

It is exactly 25 years since Cantona’s infamous kung-fu kick rendered one of the sport’s greatest ever players into the most colourful of villains and here, Sportsmail takes a look back at that infamous day…

Deep in the bowels of Selhurst Park, Sir Alex Ferguson tore into his star player ‘with a fury he’d rarely used before’. But in the midst of his red-faced rant, the manager suddenly stuttered to a halt, and struggled to suppress a laugh. Former player Paul Parker even described to The Independent how several United stars started ‘sniggering’.

It wasn’t until later that night that the severity of the incident dawned on Ferguson, after the Scotsman, unable to sleep, re-watched a video of the stalemate against Crystal Palace at 4am, And in the rolling footage, to his horror, Cantona could be seen launching himself over an advertising hoarding and towards home supporter Matthew Simmons.

The game itself was already a feisty affair. Ferguson had loudly berated referee Alan Wilkie after heavy challenges from Richard Shaw and Chris Coleman went unpunished, with Cantona becoming visibly infuriated by the former’s mission to closely mark him.

And after Ferguson demanded Wilkie to ‘do your f*****g job’, the official appeared to have heeded the stern advice. Four minutes after the restart, Cantona was dismissed for kicking Shaw. The Frenchman lingered on the field, folded down his famous collar, and began the long walk along the touchline, accompanied by kitman Norman Davies.

What happened in the next few seconds stunned the football world. Simmons raced down 11 rows to hurl abuse at Cantona, who evaded Davies and unleashed a kung-fu kick amid a maelstrom of emotions.

‘My best moment? I have a lot of good moments but the one I prefer is when I kicked the hooligan,’ Cantona would later reveal in a 2011 BBC documentary.

The forward was hauled out of the stand and escorted to the dressing room, where Davies would attempt to cool his temper through countless cups of tea.

Just hours later United chairman Martin Edwards met with the head of the FA, David Davies.

‘We’re not talking a life ban here, are we?’ Edwards enquired, encapsulating the severity of Cantona’s action.

Then Palace manager Alan Smith recalled Ferguson even launching a staunch defence of his player after the pair had completed their post-match press duties. But of course, the Scot’s eyes had been firmly fixed on the on-field action, along with the majority of the United travelling faithful.

The overriding emotion at the end of the game was frustration for United, after Gareth Southgate’s scrappy equaliser forced the visitors to settle for an unsavoury share of the spoils. With Cantona’s red card rocking United, Ferguson set about attempting to reorganise his ranks, and was under the impression his player had been hauled into the crowd instead.

But after the full facts were sensationally laid bare, Ferguson weighed up the possibility of sacking Cantona, with the United board in favour. Cantona was only spared from a premature fate after Watkins explained that the club should avoid making a decision until further discussions were held.

Ferguson had gradually changed his mind by then, and believed Cantona should remain at Old Trafford. The Frenchman was banned until the end of the campaign and hit with a £10,800 fine, equalling two weeks’ wages and the maximum punishment.

The club were even slammed by the press for taking 36 hours to decide on a course of action.

Then, in late February, the FA extended Cantona’s ban to October 1, leaving the United hierarchy feeling angered with the decision. And the feeling around the club would take another turn for the worse a month later, with Cantona ordered to serve a two-week stint in prison.

That sentence was overturned just a matter of days later, however, and Cantona was soon fronted with an assorted collection of press and bescarved supporters in a press conference famed for a snapshot of football theatre.

Cantona, it later transpired, had asked Watkins several questions about seagulls and trawlers, before scribbling down notes on a piece of paper.

He delivered his brief statement, taking a theatrical sip of water between each line, and then disappeared from the public eye.

Ferguson flew out to Paris to convince his star man to remain at the club. A move to Inter Milan beckoned, with Ferguson even resigned to losing Cantona before an intervention from his ever-supportive wife, Cathy.

The United boss successfully avoided the attention of the press, and raced through the city’s narrow streets on a Harley-Davidson with Cantona’s adviser. And in the course of an evening, spent in a restaurant closed by the owner, Ferguson set about persuading Cantona to stay.

The rest, as the saying goes, is history. Cantona ensured a spot in the club’s star-studded history books, netting against arch-rivals Liverpool on his return to action in October 1995 and helping the club to a league and cup double.

And despite the hot-headed moment of madness, the relationship between the player and supporters endured throughout the lengthy suspension, with Cantona truly lifting himself into the pantheon of all-time greats.

‘The most important thing for me is that I was who I was,’ added Cantona in the documentary. ‘I was myself!’