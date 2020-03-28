Florentino Perez pays tribute to former Real Madrid chief Lorenzo Sanz who died from coronavirus 

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has released a statement paying tribute to former chief Lorenzo Sanz, who tragically died on Saturday after contracting coronavirus.

Sanz was a director at Real from 1985 to 1995 before taking over as President, a position which he held until 2000.

He masterminded their European Cup victory in 1998, where they beat Juventus in the final, ending a 32-year drought in the competition they had once dominated.

After lifting La Septima they added another two years later in 2000. He also brought Davor Suker, Roberto Carlos and Nicholas Anelka to the Bernabeu.

Sanz’s son Lorenzo San Duran announced the devastating news on Twitter, saying his father ‘did not deserve to end in this manner’ and that ‘his family and Real Madrid were his passion’.

And current Madrid chief Perez has led the tributes with a lengthy message on the club’s website.

‘The first thing I’d like to do is extend my condolences to all of his family, particularly his wife, Mari Luz, his children, Lorenzo, Francisco, Fernando, Malula and Diana, his grandchildren, and all his friends and loved ones,’ Perez wrote. ‘I send them all my love, support and strength at this difficult time and I’d like them to know that madridismo is by their side.

‘The circumstances in which we find ourselves are cruel in that they forbid us from being at our loved ones’ sides in their final moments. It’s painfully difficult and terribly sad. I also, of course, remember all those people, all those families who are experiencing this dreadful drama too, and express my solidarity with them.

‘We are living through times we couldn’t have imagined even in our worst nightmares.

‘Today, we remember Lorenzo Sanz, who has fallen victim to this tragedy. He was the president who gave us madridistas the long-awaited European Cup after a 32-year absence. We madridistas will forever remember him as the president who brought hope and joy flooding back on the 20th of May 1998 in Amsterdam.

‘La Septima was ours. It was then followed by La Octava two years on, in the year 2000 in Paris, as Real Madrid returned to its rightful position in football’s history books.

‘Beyond those two European Cups, under his tutelage, the club also clinched one Intercontinental Cup, one LaLiga title, a Spanish Super Cup, a basketball league title and Cup Winners’ Cup.

‘What is clear, is that during his five years in charge, we reiterated our greatness on the European stage that our fans so adore, and that legacy became something truly unforgettable. Under his guidance, Real Madrid continued to add to its history and legendary status.

‘I was lucky enough to enjoy an extremely warm relationship with Lorenzo Sanz and his family over the last few years. He was alongside us to share in all the wonderful titles we’ve claimed in recent seasons, in particular the last four European Cups. He experienced them in the most intense fashion at the stadium, and enjoyed them beside us on the team plane. I’ll always remember the image of unadulterated joy he displayed with every Real Madrid victory.

‘We’ve lost a fine madridista who dedicated a large part of his live to what was both his and his family’s greatest pleasure: Real Madrid. Lorenzo’s passion was undoubtedly Real Madrid and those emotions remained present in him throughout the last few years.

‘Here at the club, we’ll do all we can to honour his memory and legacy, to pay him the tribute that all of madridismo craves. Lorenzo deserves the greatest recognition.

‘A tribute to him in our Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, where he continued to attend every game in order to stay close to his team. For now, as we all know, this is not possible, but we will of course ensure it takes place in order to enshrine his memory in the minds of new generations of madridismo. When the time comes and this difficult spell being endured around the world, particularly in Spain, has passed, we will ensure this tribute is duly paid.

‘I know all too well that these days are filled with sadness, but let us not forget in these strange times, that we must continue to display strength, resistance and fortitude through to the end. That is exactly what our president Lorenzo Sanz would have wanted.’