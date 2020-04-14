Florida’s general surgeon said social detachment was “the new normal” until there was a vaccine. He was then led out of the press conference.

A woman wearing a protective mask hears during a press conference at the Miami Beach Convention Center about the Army Corps building of a coronavirus field hospital in the facility amid the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Miami Beach, Florida, USA, April 8, 2020.

“Until we get a vaccine that is a while away, this will be our new normal,” said Florida General Surgeon Scott Rivkees at a press conference on Monday.

Experts predict that it will take at least a year, if not 18 months, for a vaccine against COVID-19 to be available.

Following this remark, Rivkees was led out of the press conference by a spokesman for Governor Ron DeSantis, a close ally of President Donald Trump.

Florida residents should get used to wearing masks in public and avoiding groups of 10 or more until a vaccine against the novel coronavirus is available, General Surgeon Scott Rivkees said on Monday.

Rivkees, a representative of Republican governor Ron DeSantis, was taken out of the press conference before further questions were answered, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

Before being escorted by a governor spokesman, Rivkees told Floridians that the status quo is unlikely to change that quickly.

“Until we get a vaccine that is a while away, this will be our new normal,” he said, “and we have to adapt and protect ourselves.”

Some experts believe that a COVID-19 vaccine is no less than 18 months away.

“As long as we have COVID in the environment,” Rivkees continued, “and this is a tough virus, we have to practice these measures so that we are all protected.”

Rivkees was “flung away by the governor’s spokeswoman” after making his comments, the Times reported.

A Rivkees spokesman said he left to attend a meeting with the DeSantis deputy chief of staff.

Waiting until mid-2021 to ease most of the social distancing measures contradicts the express wishes of Governor DeSantis, a close ally of U.S. President Donald Trump, who recently suggested that schools in Florida be reopened next month.

Trump has also launched a task force that aims to work “as soon as possible” as usual. Last week, the director of the Harvard Global Health Institute, Dr. Ashish Jha, told Business Insider that this could backfire – which will take extreme measures longer.

The DeSantis office did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

