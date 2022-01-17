Floyd Mayweather, 44, ROLLER SKATES as part of his three-session-per-day training regimen in preparation for the Money Kicks fight.

Floyd Mayweather, 44, ROLLER SKATES as part of a three-session-per-day training regimen in preparation for the Money Kicks fight.

As part of his preparation for a possible ring return, FLOYD MAYWEATHER worked out three times in one day, including a ROLLER SKATING session.

Mayweather has recently teamed up with boxing coach Gerald Tucker in preparation for a fight with YouTuber ‘Money Kicks.’

Mayweather’s last fight, an exhibition with Logan Paul, was cornered by Tucker, a former eight-fight unbeaten professional and Team USA amateur representative.

And now they’re back to work, as Tucker shared photos of the two running together and Mayweather working out in the gym.

“Three workouts today.. boxing, skating @skaterockcity, and a 7-8 minute pace long run,” he wrote in the caption.

Mayweather, 44, has used roller skating as a form of entertainment and exercise throughout his career.

He loves it so much that he owns Skate Rock City, a rink in Las Vegas.

However, with another exhibition comeback bout looming, Mayweather will have to swap his skates for boxing boots.

On February 20, the American legend announced that he will host and headline an event in Dubai.

And vlogger ‘Money Kicks’ – real name Rashed Belhasa – from the Middle East revealed he is in talks to be the opponent.

Mayweather will be fighting for the third time since his retirement, the first being a one-round demolition of featherweight kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa, 23.

However, in June, he faced YouTube star Paul, who weighed TWO STONE more, and was defeated over the course of the fight.

After defeating UFC legend Conor McGregor, 33, the former boxing champion officially retired as a pro in 2017.

Mayweather, on the other hand, has no intention of returning to traditional boxing, preferring instead to pursue lucrative spectacle bouts.