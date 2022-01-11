Floyd Mayweather and YouTube sensation ‘Money Kicks,’ 19, are in the ‘final stages’ of negotiations to fight on a HELIPAD in an eight-round bout.

According to reports, FLOYD MAYWEATHER is in the final stages of negotiations to fight YouTuber Money Kicks.

This month, the former five-weight world champion announced that he’ll be back in the ring in February for another exhibition bout.

Money Kicks – real name Rashed Belhasa – an Emirati YouTuber – was rumored to be Mayweather’s opponent for his latest exhibition.

And the 20-year-old has revealed that negotiations for the unexpected fight are nearing a conclusion.

“I never thought I would ever fight Floyd,” Money Kicks told Sky Sports after revealing talks were in the ‘final stages.’

He is the greatest fighter in history.

“I used to collect his ‘The Money Team’ caps when I was a kid.”

“Mayweather’s team requested a meeting with mine.

‘There’s no way this is going to happen!’ we exclaimed.

“I saw Mayweather say, ‘I would love to fight Rashed,’ the same day as the meeting.”

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

“He’s dead serious.”

It’s a privilege that he’s singled me out.

‘This is going to be huge!’ I thought.

Mayweather, 44, last competed in an exhibition with Logan Paul, another YouTuber, in June of last year.

Paul was able to outlast the boxing legend in an eight-round fight, and he gave Money Kicks some advice on how to deal with him.

“Logan made history,” Money Kicks explained.

Their fight became a worldwide sensation.

He’s already given me advice on how to combat Mayweather,” he added.

“He told me to flinch a lot and move a lot because Mayweather is a fast and experienced fighter,” says the fighter.

“I wouldn’t be able to sleep for a year if I knocked him out!”

Money Kicks, who has competed in two exhibitions but has no professional boxing experience, insists he has no fear of former pound-for-pound king Mayweather.

“I grew up around lions, so I’m not afraid of humans,” he said.

“I will never be afraid of a human being.”

THE NEXT STEP