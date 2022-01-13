Floyd Mayweather chats with Madonna at a party with Kanye West, Julia Fox, and NFL thug Antonio Brown.

Floyd Mayweather chats with Madonna at a party with Kanye West, Julia Fox, and NFL bad boy Antonio Brown.

At a party last night, FLOYD MAYWEATHER was spotted chatting with Madonna, Kanye West, Julia Fox, and NFL bad boy Antonio Brown.

Ray Sadeghi, the boxing legend’s bodyguard, posted videos of the star-studded event to his Instagram account.

At the bash, the all-star cast sat on a sofa, exchanging pleasantries and listening to music.

It’s unclear why the celebrities gathered in Los Angeles, but Jason Lee of Hollywood Unlocked shared footage of them listening to Drake’s ‘Come Thru’ from his 2013 album ‘Nothing Was The Same.’

After defeating Conor McGregor in August 2017, Mayweather, 44, retired from professional boxing with a 50-0 record.

Since then, he has won an exhibition fight against Japanese boxer Tenshin Nasukawa before being stopped by YouTuber Logan Paul last summer.

Money is currently in final negotiations to fight Money Kicks, another YouTuber.

This month, the former five-weight world champion announced that he will return to the ring in February for yet another exhibition bout.

Mayweather announced last week that his next exhibition fight will be held on the helipad of the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah in Dubai.

The cantilevered helipad is located near the top of the 1,053 foot tower on a man-made island in the Gulf of Aden.

It has been used as a car race track, a boxing ring, a tennis match, and the jumping off point for the highest kite surfing jump in history, and it is suspended 210 meters above the ocean.

Money Kicks – real name Rashed Belhasa – an Emirati YouTuber – was touted as a surprise opponent for Mayweather’s latest exhibition.

And the 20-year-old has revealed that negotiations for the unexpected fight are nearing a conclusion.

Money Kicks told Sky Sports: “I never thought I would ever fight Floyd,” after claiming talks were at the ‘final stage.’

He is the greatest fighter in history.

“As a kid, I used to collect his ‘The Money Team’ caps.

“Mayweather’s team requested a meeting with my team.

‘This will never happen!’ we thought.

“I saw Mayweather say, ‘I would love to fight Rashed,’ the same day as the meeting.”

“He takes himself very seriously.”

It’s a privilege that he’s singled me out.

“This is going to go viral!” I thought.