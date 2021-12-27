Floyd Mayweather flaunts his £13.45 MILLION diamond-encrusted watch.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER is a fine-dining connoisseur.

Money Mayweather is a man who enjoys the finer things in life, and he has a particular fondness for timepieces.

The American has over 40 timepieces worth over £16 million in his collection.

But he clearly has a soft spot in his heart for his £13.45 million Jacob andamp; Co watch.

Mayweather, 44, purchased the tourbillon in 2018.

He still likes to flaunt the one-of-a-kind timepiece.

The ‘Billionaire’ comes in an 18-karat white gold case and is set with 260 carats of emerald-cut diamonds.

Its bracelet is set with three-carat diamonds.

Mayweather wore the Billionaire in a Louis Vuitton tracksuit in his latest Instagram post.

“I got to the top by not caring about anything, so why should I start now?” he wrote.

The timepiece will set you back (dollar)18 million.”

“This is Your best photo,” wrote one fan in response to the post.

“That watch and louie v go crazy,” said another.

The 50-0 star bought the piece three years ago in Japan and refuses to wear any other jewelry.

“This my new timepiece, it’s called “The Billionaire Watch,” he wrote at the time.

“Google Billionaire Watch if you don’t know about it.”

On the price tag, it says (dollar)18 Million.

“Hands down, the best jeweler in the world is @tadashi1980, where I purchased this watch.”

“He has better prices than any other jeweler I’ve ever dealt with, and believe me, I’ve bought jewelry from every jeweler in New York, Vegas, Los Angeles, Detroit, Houston, and Miami.”

“From now on, I’m only going to buy from @tadashi1980, so fire your jeweler and hire @tadashi1980.”