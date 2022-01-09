Floyd Mayweather flaunts his Rainbow Tourbillon watch during a trip to Dubai, which the boxing legend claims cost a “light (dollar)2 million.”

Floyd Mayweather, the boxing legend, flaunted his £1.4 million watch in Dubai.

The former five-weight world champion is currently rejoicing in the UAE, taking advantage of the high-end designer stores and sports cars on offer.

During the trip, the watch collector has been flaunting his diamond-encrusted Rainbow Tourbillion Audemars Piguet timepiece.

Mayweather flaunted the eye-catching timepiece while posing for an Instagram photo wearing an opulent-looking Louis Vuitton jacket.

“The swag is different because the bag is different,” wrote the 44-year-old.

“It’s just a one-of-a-kind ALL FACTORY rainbow tourbillon A light (dollar)2,000,000,” says the seller.

Mayweather’s fans reacted quickly to his outrageous watch, with one saying, “Sheesh.”

“You hurtin’ ’em, Champ,” said another.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND RECEIVE A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

“Bruh clean,” another said.

“Something light for today,” one observer remarked.

Mayweather, the former pound-for-pound king, announced this week that he will return to the ring for an exhibition fight just days before his 45th birthday.

Mayweather’s third exhibition will take place four days before his birthday on the HELIPAD at the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah.

“February 20th, we haven’t chosen an opponent yet but I look forward to it and hopefully we give you guys something to see,” he wrote on Instagram.

After his fight with YouTuber Logan Paul last June, Mayweather claimed his fighting days were over, but he plans to continue participating in exhibitions.

“One fight?” he inquired. “We could do multiple fights.”

“We want to provide entertainment for the public.”

Yes, there will be multiple fights.”

After his tenth-round TKO victory over UFC superstar Conor McGregor, Mayweather announced his third and final retirement from professional boxing in August 2017.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS