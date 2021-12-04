Floyd Mayweather has confirmed that he will fight Manny Pacquiao in a charity basketball game in the Philippines.

Floyd Mayweather has confirmed that he will fight Manny Pacquiao in a charity basketball match in the Philippines.

In the most lucrative fight of all time, Mayweather famously defeated his great Filipino rival on points in 2015, selling a US record 4.6 million pay-per-views.

Pacquiao, who claimed he fought with a torn rotator cuff, demanded a rematch but was repeatedly denied.

According to SunSport, the two were instead planning to settle their feud in a charity basketball game.

Mayweather has now confirmed that plans for a game in the Philippines in January are in the works.

They’ll be joined by a number of well-known basketball players.

“I think me and Pacquiao are going to play basketball in the Philippines,” Mayweather said.

“It’ll be in January, I believe.”

We’re going to have a little basketball game.

“We’re going to send some guys out there; we’ve got some former NBA players and a couple of AND1 players, so it’ll be fun.”

After a contract was leaked earlier this year, Mayweather made his announcement.

The match, however, will take place in December and will be held in Las Vegas rather than the Philippines, according to the statement.

“We, the undersigned, are the primary proponents and protagonists of the proposed “Mayweather vs Pacquiao All-Star Basketball Charity,” which was announced in December in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“The event’s date is TBA (to be announced) pending the venue’s finalization and availability.

“We came to an agreement on the event’s main concept, which is to provide total entertainment to fans of boxing, basketball, and all sports in general, as well as to create a project that will solidify our legacies among the fans.”

“We also want to raise money for our chosen charities in time for Christmas,” says the group.