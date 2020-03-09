Floyd Mayweather interested in buying a major share in Newcastle Utd

Newcastle United supporters feel they have been punching below their weight for years but one boxing legend has revealed that he would like to change that.

Floyd Mayweather has expressed a desire to buy the Premier League club, should the opportunity arise.

‘In the US we call it soccer, but the Newcastle football team is an unbelievable team. A hell of a team’ he said when asked in a fan Q&A in Newcastle at the weekend whether or not he would like to buy the club as quoted by TMZ.

‘If the people want me to buy the Newcastle team, let me know!’

The 43-year-old American is known for his tongue-in-cheek comments but it’s fair to say that even the idea of him owning the Magpies would provide warm comfort to its fans rather than current incumbent, Mike Ashley.

Ashley has a fractured relationship with the club’s fanbase who have grown incredibly tired of his handling of the club.

The 55-year-old has been vocal in his desire to sell the club to another willing party but previous talks with prospective buyers have failed so far.

Under his ownership the club have suffered relegation to the Championship twice.

This season, the St. James’ Park side currently sit 13th in the Premier League and are eight points clear of safety. They also remain in the FA Cup and will host defending champions Manchester City in the quarter-finals on the weekend of March 21/22.