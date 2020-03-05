Floyd Mayweather names his price to fight Conor McGregor AND Khabib Nurmagomedov

Floyd Mayweather has revealed the mind-boggling sum of money required for him to fight Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov as the undefeated boxing star eyes up a return to combat sport.

Mayweather called time on his boxing career in 2017 but has since sparked rumours of fights with the two UFC stars, having been spotted with UFC chief Dana White last year.

There has been speculation that the 43-year-old, who raked in $300million after fighting McGregor almost three years ago, may fight the pair on the same night in what would be a ‘one fee, both fights’ deal for punters.

And the American star has named his price to fight the pair. Speaking at a DKM Promotion’s event, An Evening with Floyd Mayweather, at York Hall, he said: ‘We (him and White) talked about the Conor McGregor fight, we talked about the Khabib fight.

‘For myself, the number is $600m. If I’m going to go out there and risk it, it’d have to be worth it.’

Mayweather also revealed that McGregor and Khabib are options due to the swathes of support the pair receive from their home countries, with McGregor heavily supported in Ireland and Khabib adored in Dagestan.

‘In the boxing world as of right now, it doesn’t make sense for me to fight any ordinary fighter. I’m a business man. The Conor McGregor fight made sense. If it makes money, it makes sense.

‘I don’t fight fighters or compete against competitors that only have cities behind them. If I’m going to fight you, you have to have a whole country behind you.

‘The first fight was entertaining. It’s an entertainment business.’

For now, there is some way to go before any crossover fight is agreed. Nurmagomedov, the UFC lightweight champion, will defend his belt on April 2 when he comes up against long-time foe Tony Ferguson in New York.

McGregor does not currently have an opponent lined up and having blitzed Donald Cerrone at the start of the year will be eager to return to the octagon soon.

UFC supremo White has said that discussions with ‘Money Mayweather’ are ongoing.

‘We’ll see what happens,’ he said. ‘The discussions are always ongoing. They never stop.’